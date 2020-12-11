No serious injuries reported to passengers

At 3.40pm on Thursday 10th December a mobile Roads Policing patrol located a road traffic collision at the Junction of Ashburton Road and the A382 Bovey Tracey Road, Newton Abbot.

The collision involved a Grey Single decker coach being operated for school transport.

The male driver and 40 school children were evacuated from the bus.

All persons have been accounted for and there were no serious injuries.

The scene involved a large number of members of the public and witnesses, Police would like to thank the members of public for their patience whilst an investigation of the scene was completed.