Police and London Ambulance Service are in attendance at a collision in Stamford Hill, N16.

A car is reported to have mounted the pavement and struck a number of pedestrians.

We await an update on any injuries.

At this early stage, this incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Enquiries are ongoing; no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, video or images that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD/1782.