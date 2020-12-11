First Pictures and Video from Murder scene in Colchester a man in his 20’s has died over night

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following reports of a fatal stabbing in Colchester in the early hours of this morning. We were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12:15am on Friday 11 December. Sadly, a man in his 20s was declared dead shortly after officers and paramedics arrived on scene. A teenager at the scene was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A local 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday 10 December or into the early hours of Friday 11 December, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of 11 December or please email [email protected]