Six people have been arrested and suspected crack cocaine seized during drugs raids in Basildon

Six people have been arrested and suspected crack cocaine seized during drugs raids this morning (Friday 11 December).

Our Op Raptor South detectives, who specialise in targeting drugs gangs, have been investigating a drugs line selling crack cocaine and heroin in Basildon.

Warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at addresses in Long Gages and Theydon Crescent in Basildon; Dewsgreen, Malyons Place and Kent View Road in Vange; Caspian Way in Purfleet; a business unit off Vange Park Road in Vange; and a storage unit in Howard Chase, Basildon.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and possession of drugs.

A 32-year-old man from Purfleet and a 23-year-old woman from Pitsea were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 55-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Basildon, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

A 32-year-woman from Pitsea was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Scott Fitzmaurice said: “We have seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine valued at around £5,000 as well as a large quantity of designer clothes, which we believe may have been bought with illegal earnings.

“Today’s raids are an example of the work we’re doing every day to dismantle drugs gangs at every level and to drive them out of our communities.”