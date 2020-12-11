Officers from the  Swindon Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in the Park North area of Swindon

This action was as a direct result of concerns raised by the local community of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the address.

A quantity of what is suspected to be class A drugs has been seized from the address and a 27-year-old woman will be interviewed at a later date for the offence of possession of suspected Class A drugs.

Sgt Richard Fay of the Swindon Central South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is just one example of us responding to information provided by the local community, who are fed up of having to deal with the poor behaviour and criminality of others.

“I encourage residents to continue to work with us and help address the issues causing most harm in the community.”

To report drug dealing in your local community or to let us know about any suspicious behaviour you may believe is drug dealing call us on 101. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111