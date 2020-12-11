A former teacher is to appear in court to answer charges of sexual offences against pupils at two boarding schools where he worked in West Sussex and Wiltshire between 1965 and 1985.

Piers Le Cheminant, 75, retired, of Spitchurch Manor Road, Poundgate, Newton Abbot, Devon, has been served with summons to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on the 2nd February 2021, on charges that;

Between 1966 and 1980 he indecently assaulted 10 boys at Oakwood Preparatory School, Chichester: and that between 1981 and 1985 he sexually assaulted 5 boys at Salisbury Cathedral School.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit, following information received for the first time in 2017.

Police emphasise that the allegations relate to a period ending more than 35 years ago, and have no connection with any current or recent staff, management or pupils at the schools. Current management at both schools have given full cooperation throughout the investigation.