Four teens arrested after attempted robbery in Swindon as Police recover a knife and a machete

Shortly after 5.30pm we responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a teenage boy close to Redhouse Park, North Swindon.

Officers stopped four boys on Torun Way and recovered a knife and a machete.

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, while a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

The 13-year-old remains in custody at Gablecross Police Station, while the other three have all been released under investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact us on 101 and quote crime reference number 54200122519. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.