Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace woman who has gone missing in Leeds

Sara Magari, aged 38, from Armley, was reported missing last night with concerns raised for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Al Cheyne, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Sara’s welfare and urgently need to find her and check that she is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen her at any point since yesterday afternoon or who has any information that could assist with tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1730 of December 10