Chozen was last seen at her home in Harlow at around 2pm on Monday December 7.
We are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from her or anyone who has information about her welfare.
Chozen has links to the Haringey, Walthamstow and Enfield areas of London.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.
Can you help us find missing 12-year-old Chozen Letts-Thompson
December 11, 2020
1 Min Read
