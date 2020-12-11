A wallet was stolen from a house in King Edward Road at 2.30pm on 16 November and bank cards inside it were later used in shops.
We are looking to identify the man pictured. Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting reference 42/187699/20.
You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org
Police want to speak to this man following a burglary in Brentwood
December 11, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Man dies after Battersea stabbing
July 3, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER
Have you seen Jeremy King?
September 27, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Island Roads pitch in to help young Ventnor footballers
April 21, 2016
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Police launch Arson Probe after Six Shop Damaged by Fire in Ringwood
November 27, 2016
GOSPORT
Armed Robbery on Gosport Wine Store
April 2, 2016
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
The investigation into the shooting of a woman in Hackney continue
November 24, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
OAP Recovering after being Robbed in Southsea
February 11, 2016
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
All Fun and Fights at the Wickham Horse Fair 2017
May 20, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman take to Hospitial following Barge Boat Fire
May 9, 2018
BREAKING • DORSET • LATEST NEWS
Teenager arrested over Bournemouth Shop Stabbing
March 21, 2017
BREAKING • LARNE
Mayor leads congratulations to Larne FC Chief for Queen’s Honours
October 9, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Family pay tribute to A31 Bournemouth Hit and Run Cyclist
October 4, 2017
GOSPORT
Man assaulted and kidnapped in Gosport
June 3, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Major raid carried out by the Met Police in sleepy village of Biggin Hill
February 26, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Police launch probe at HMP Bullingdon
March 2, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Driver Escapes Serious Injury after Car flips on M27
December 13, 2016
BLACKWELL • BREAKING • LONDON
Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop
May 14, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Joyrider smash car into historical pub
July 4, 2020
BREAKING
Car Crashes into School Bus near Peterfield
February 10, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • WEST LONDON
West London Man charged with Terror offences
June 29, 2020
Murder Four in London 2019 Sarah Ashraf
December 27, 2019
NIB
£400 penalty for Rowlands Castle fly-tip
November 3, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • STREATHAM
Streatham terrorist shot dead within 60 second of knife attack
February 3, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after Brent Burglary
April 14, 2018
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Collision involving police car in Chatham
January 22, 2020
BREAKING • Leigh • MANCHESTER
A man has been jailed in connection with a fatal collision in Leigh.
November 5, 2020
LONDON • MISSING
Appeal to find missing vulnerable man from Tottenham
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM
Paedophile jailed for 22 years after rape of two children
April 30, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Collision Closes Motorway Junction in Fareham
August 9, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Two arrested for attempted murder in Southwark
July 23, 2020
BREAKING
Fire crews called to bus hit by a tree in North London
February 15, 2020
BREAKING • WEST SUSSEX
Lorry Driver Killed After Two Lorries Collide on A27 Chichester
October 13, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Cocaine Dealer from Folkestone Jailed for Three years
January 29, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Man escapes Ilford blaze unharmed
October 26, 2019
BREAKING • SCAM
The emails state that the victims owe a £25 fixed penalty charge
September 23, 2020
BREAKING • BRENTWOOD • ESSEX
Investigation continues after Robbery in Brentwood
October 13, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • SOUTHAMPTON
Police carry out drug bust at Red funnel Ferry Port
March 19, 2019