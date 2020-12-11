Police want to speak to this man following a burglary in Brentwood



A wallet was stolen from a house in King Edward Road at 2.30pm on 16 November and bank cards inside it were later used in shops.

We are looking to identify the man pictured. Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting reference 42/187699/20.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org