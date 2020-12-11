Detectives investigating an incident where a police officer was assaulted by the occupants of a van that had collided with a number of vehicles in Croydon

The two men have been arrested on Friday, 11 December on suspicion of dangerous driving; assault on an emergency worker; failing to stop at the scene of an accident; driving without a licence and possession of class B drugs.

Both remain in custody.

An incident happened shortly before 6pm on Thursday, 10 December, when an officer from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command was patrolling on a motorcycle – he saw a white Renault van pass at speed through a red traffic light.

The officer began following the van, which then collided with several cars in Whitehorse Lane, before it came to a stop after crashing into three cars in nearby Tennison Road.

The officer attempted to arrest the driver of the van at the scene, but he was punched in the face several times and also kicked and punched by the passenger of the vehicle.

The two suspects then ran off.

The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service and then taken to hospital.

He has subsequently been discharged from hospital and has suffered a number of facial injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5943/10Dec.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.