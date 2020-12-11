A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham

Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 11 December to reports of a male stabbed in Woodman Street, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 15, suffering injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances are underway.

At this early stage there has been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



= A section 60 has been put in place on Newham Borough until 07:00hrs on Saturday, 12 December.