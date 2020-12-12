First Picture of 15 year old boy who was brutally stabbed to death in Newham East London

First Picture of a 15-year-old boy who has been fatally stabbed to death in a shop in North Woolwich on Friday evening.

He has been named locally as Kay Jon. The family of the young man came to the scene and broke down in tears. One on the boy’s relatives had to be restrained by Police after he drove through a police cordon at speed.

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing and no arrests have been made

Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 11 December to reports of a male stabbed in Woodman Street, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 15, suffering injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances are underway.

Detective Superintendent Paul Whiteman, Head of CID for the North East BCU, said: “I am shocked at this tragic loss of a young life and would appeal to any members of the local community to come forward with any information which might help bring those responsible to justice.

“Local officers will step up patrols in the area overnight and in the coming days to reassure the public and continue to target violent crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A section 60 order, which gives officers increased search powers, has been put in place for the borough of Newham until 07:00hrs on Saturday, 12 December.