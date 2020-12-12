A teenager who attempted to rob an 84-year-old in Enfield has been sentenced to two years’ detention in a young offender institution

Alexandrina Mitkova, 19 of no fixed address, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 10 December for sentencing having previously pleading guilty to attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at around 11:45am on Monday, 19 October outside shops in London Road, Enfield.

The victim, an 84-year-old woman, was heading home when she was approached from behind by Mitkova who grabbed her handbag.

She grappled with the victim and pushed her in the chest. Mitkova was able to pull the bag with such force that a strap was broken and the elderly woman fell in to the road and hit her knee.

Several passers-by witnessed the incident and stepped in to help the victim. They detained Mitkova at the scene and called the police.

Officers attended and she was promptly arrested. She was charged on Tuesday, 20 October and has been remanded in custody since then.

Investigating officer, PC Billy Crosby from North Area Robbery Unit, said: “This was a violent attack on a vulnerable elderly lady who was merely walking home from the shops. Despite sustaining injuries I am pleased that she has now recovered and I hope she is able to move on with her life.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public who intervened, assisting the victim and detaining the suspect. Mitkova may never have been brought to justice without their brave actions.”