A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The man, from Hampshire, was arrested in connection with an incident outside The Playhouse pub in St John’s Street, Colchester on Wednesday 4 November.
During the incident, a man suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery following an assault.
The man remains in custody where he is being questioned.
Hampshire Man arrested after a man suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery following an assault
December 12, 2020
1 Min Read
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Eastern Road Collision
October 26, 2016
BREAKING • LEWISHAM • LONDON
Lewisham Teenager charged with the murder of 17 year old Nasir Patrice
January 29, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Customer must of thought Police were crackers
April 10, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
Border Force prioritising checks on medical equipment
April 9, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Customers going into meltdown over broken supermarket chiller
February 7, 2020
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Cyclists killed in New Forest Public battled to save man
August 13, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Police given more time to question terror raid suspect
July 14, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX • HARLOW
More than 60,000 images of children found in Essex house search
June 30, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Man Arrested after Siege in Worthing
August 20, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police wrongfully arrest teen at Victorious
August 31, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Serial Arsonist Attacks Third Vehicle in Gosport Overnight
November 12, 2016
ANDOVER • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Can you help find Brian Collins from Andover?
February 8, 2020
BREAKING
Eight arrested in mass drug raids in Kent and London
November 27, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
New fencing for Lord Louis Library to stop anti-social behaviour
February 14, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Couple found guilty of Murder of French Au pair
May 24, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Rolling Stone Announce UK Tour
February 27, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON • WINCHESTER
Two killed in Fatal horror crash on M3 Motorway
June 6, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire Causes Rush Chaos on Portsmouth Motorway
January 5, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Traffic chaos on the M20 after lorry hits central barrier
December 10, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HYTHE • SOUTHAMPTON
First Picture of Southampton Murder mum Chelsea Cuthburtson
July 15, 2020
BREAKING • CARSHALTON • LONDON • SURREY
A man and woman convicted for holding and transporting a gun and ammunition
September 12, 2020
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
GMP called to incident at Manchester Arndale centre
October 18, 2019
HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
It’s a good night from us and them
June 28, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Murder probe launched after teenager dies in Portsmouth
February 10, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • SLOUGH
Storm winds rip entire roof off building inSlough
January 14, 2020
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Men In Still In Serious Condition After Andover Crash
March 3, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING
Cop killers were armed to steal quad bike
March 12, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Large fire reported on Ashford Industrial estate
September 15, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Missing West Wight man Peiman Moradi is found
February 10, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Police arrest Four Men after thefts from Vehicles in Portsmouth
February 25, 2016
BREAKING
Police probe Otham Road rage attack
December 12, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Fire Takes hold at former Walkabout in Southampton
July 12, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Eastern Road Bridge Works Weekend in Portsmouth Plan ahead
October 14, 2016
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Manhunt after 11 year old kicked off pushbike
September 17, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
International career criminal sentenced to life imprisonment
August 9, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Homes Evacuated after Sheppey Cliff fall
May 30, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Image released of suitcase stolen from woman in Canterbury
October 22, 2019