BREAKING Colchester ESSEX

Hampshire Man arrested after a man suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery following an assault

December 12, 2020
1 Min Read
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The man, from Hampshire, was arrested in connection with an incident outside The Playhouse pub in St John’s Street, Colchester on Wednesday 4 November.
During the incident, a man suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery following an assault.
The man remains in custody where he is being questioned.

