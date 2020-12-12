Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83, her husband said

Staring as Blond buxom in Carry On films and later the famous Peggy Mitchell the Landlady at the Vic, Barbara became one of Britain’s best loved actresses.

Dame Barbara died at 8.35pm on Thursday at a London care home and her final weeks were typical of how she lived her life.

Barbara was diagnosed and battled with Alzheimer’s disease since 2014 and this made public through the news back in 2018.

She will be dearly missed by all.

George Galloway paid tribute; “Dame Barbara Windsor passing brings a dismal year to nearly a close. She was a national Treasure which is still something to be. May she rest in peace.”