Detectives investigating an incident where a police officer was assaulted in Croydon have charged a man

Dylan Church, 22 , of Wentworth Way, Croydon, was charged on Saturday, 12 December with assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 December.

A 26-year-old man [B] has been released under investigation.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, 10 December, an officer from the Roads and Transport Policing Command was injured while attempting to stop two men in Tennison Road, Croydon. He was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged.