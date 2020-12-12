Major Search continues for Missing Teenager Lucas Webb last seen in Barham

A major search for Luke Webb has sprung into action after he went missing on Saturday. Police say the teen was last seen in the Barnham area near Canterbury at around 1.30pm on Saturday 12th December 2020.

Residents are being asked to check outhouses and sheds for the young man who has been described as a High-Risk missing person

Despite a major air search of a wood area Luke still remains missing.

He is described as being of medium build, with blonde short hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded top, dark trousers, brown boots and lime green coloured gloves. He also had a lime green coloured bike and a large backpack with him.

Police are becoming seriously concerned for his wellbeing

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 12-0947.