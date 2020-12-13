Major Police search called off after Teenager is found in overgrown wooded area in Barham in Kent

A major search involving all three emergency services in the village of Barham in Kent has been stood down following the discovery of a teenager believed to be that of missing teenager Lucas Webb.

Family of the young man were brought down to Barham village hall by Police just after 11am on Sunday morning they could be seen embracing with each other in the car park before being taken into to speak to the officer who has been in charge of the search operation since Saturday

A large number of locals villagers along with search teams from Kent SAR and London Search and Rescue were all scrambled to the area on Saturday evening after Lucas went missing and was last seen in the area at around 12.30pm on his green push bike.

A Police source said that an investigation has been launched and will continue for some time but the search at this time has been called off.

One member of a search team made the claim that they found a mobile phone belonging to missing Lucas and a rucksack full of laughing gas canisters had been in an area of wood that they had been tasked to search.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police attended woodland near Barham at 11.30am on Sunday 13 December 2020, where the body of a boy was located. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday 12 December have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.