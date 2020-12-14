A former Olympic runner was involved in a collision on the M27 on Thursday and has spoken of the incident

“Olympian Iwan Thomas MBE cleared by SCAS999 and m27(e) now flowing again. It was a pleasure to meet you Iwanrunner and your dog (in the car window) wishing you the best”

“Sorry I’ve been quiet for a few days, people asking me what the matter is, I can’t sugar coat it, not great news.

Unfortunately, I was involved in a car crash on Thursday and I can confirm when you’re stationary and you get hit at around 50mph it hurts.

Thank goodness Teddy wasn’t with me in the car.

Unfortunately, the car is gone, that’s written off. I was shaken up, I’m still shaken up. I’m battered and bruised like I’ve been in a car crash, that’s what it feels like.

Obviously, police, paramedics, emergency services who attended, thank you very much. What a year 2020’s been, absolutely hate it.”