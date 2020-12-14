Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision near Wadhurst.

At 3.17am on Monday (14 December) police received a report of a single vehicle collision with a tree, which occurred south of the Flimwell crossroads on the A21 London Road in Flimwell, Wadhurst.

The passenger of the vehicle has critical injuries and ambulance are on scene. The driver, who could have also suffered injuries, decamped from the vehicle and officers, assisted by the police helicopter, are conducting an area search. He is described as of slim build, 5’ 7” and with short blond hair.

The A21 has been closed in both directions between the junctions with the A268 and the B2099. The road is expected to be closed for a substantial amount of time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the driver is asked to make contact with the police immediately. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting reference Operation Elston.