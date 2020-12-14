Romford Magistrates court in Police lockdown after Bomb threat

A BOMB scare has closed Romford Magistrates’ Court with a large attendance of emergency services called to the incident.

The court, neighbouring buildings on Main Road were all evacuated just after 9am on Monday morning with Police calling in sniffer dogs to sweep the area for explosives.

It’s understood that an initial call came into the magistrates’ court and they notified the police.

A cordon has been sent up and Police Fire and another specialist can be seen at the Townhall also on Main Road.

The Met Polic has been approached for comment