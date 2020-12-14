Dog owners are warned to take care following two reports of theft near Sevenoaks

At around midday on Thursday 10 December 2020, a caucasian shepherd dog (photograph) was stolen from a yard in Polhill, Halstead.

Later the same day, our officers received a report that two cocker spaniels and a King Charles spaniel had been stolen from kennels at an address in Sevenoaks Road, Halstead.

One of the cocker spaniels has since been recovered and reunited with its owner.

PC Martyn Tulk of the Community Policing Volunteer Canine team said: ‘The loss of a pet will have a devastating effect on the victim and our officers pursue all potential lines of enquiry to recover a dog.

‘Kent Police has a dedicated team focused on researching and investigating dog thefts and providing enforcement and crime prevention advice.

‘The team organises regular micro-chipping events and works with the charity DogLost to assist in reuniting animals with their owners.

‘We recommend pet owners take every measure available to them to keep their animals safe. In addition to micro-chipping, home and garden security can also be considered including the use of good quality CCTV and security lights to help keep thieves at bay.’

Anybody with information that may assist the investigations is asked to contact us on 01622 604100, quoting reference 10-0914.