A man has sadly died in a serious collision near Wadhurst

At 3.17am on Monday (14 December) police received a report of a single vehicle collision with a tree, which occurred south of the Flimwell crossroads on the A21 London Road in Flimwell, Wadhurst.

The passenger of the vehicle sadly died at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the passenger and for next of kin to be informed. The driver decamped from the vehicle and officers, assisted by the police helicopter, conducted an area search.

A 30-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The road closure on the A21 re-opened at 2pm on Monday (14 December).

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam footage is asked to make contact with the police immediately. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting reference Operation Elston.