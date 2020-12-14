Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday, 12 December to reports of a stabbing at an address in Canning Road, Croydon. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two people suffering stab injuries. A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed, however, Police await formal identification. A post-mortem examination held at Croydon Mortuary on Saturday 12 December gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds. A man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and he remains there in a stable condition. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers from the Specialist Crime Command [Homicide] are investigating and believe both parties were known to each other. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Croydon
December 14, 2020
