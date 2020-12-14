Emergency services called to shooting in Hackney as the lawless gangland attacks continue

Armed Police have been called to support officers and Paramedics following a shooting in Hackney this evening.

Police and Paramedics rushed to Middleton Road, London fields hackney just before 10pm on Monday evening.

A large Police cordon has been put in place and investigation has been launched into the incident as the lawless gang land-attack continue in and around London,

It’s understood that the attackers drove past on a moped before opening fire on the victim.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow