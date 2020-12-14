A man’s been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Colchester last week

Officers were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12.15am on Friday 11 December.

Sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene while a teenager was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested later that day.

Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 15 December).

Officers have also today made a fourth arrest.

A 17 year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, detectives have been given more time to question a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He also remains in custody.

A 20-year-old woman arrested was released on bail.

We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday 10 December or into the early hours of Friday 11 December, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is can contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of 11 December or please email [email protected] Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has footage, images or information which could help our investigation and that can be uploaded on to our public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P54-PO1