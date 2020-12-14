Home » Emergency services called to Three people shot in Hackney as the lawless gangland attacks continue
Emergency services called to Three people shot in Hackney as the lawless gangland attacks continue

December 14, 2020
Armed Police have been called to support officers and Paramedics following a shooting in Hackney this evening.

 

Police and Paramedics rushed to Middleton Road, London fields hackney just before 10pm on Monday evening.

 

A large Police cordon has been put in place and investigation has been launched into the incident as the lawless gang land-attack continue in and around London,

It’s understood that the attackers drove past on a moped before opening fire on the victim.

A spokesman for the Met police said: We’re dealing with a shooting at around 9.45pm in Middleton Road, E8. Three males have been taken to hospital with gunshot injuries; one is in a critical condition, the other two were less seriously injured. No arrests have been made. . Witnesses are asked to  please call 101 ref 7439/14dec.

