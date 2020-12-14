A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years

George Campbell, 23, started running the Gav drug line less than a week after he was released from prison in May this year.

Officers from Op Raptor West started investigating the drug line and traced it back to Campbell, who was arrested on 31 July.

While he was being questioned, a warrant was executed at his girlfriend’s address in Woodcroft, Harlow, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, and more than £700 in cash. There were also scales used for weighing drugs.

Campbell’s girlfriend, Sky Hughes, 19, was arrested at the scene.

Campbell, of Bohun Grove, Barnet, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine at hearings in September and October.

Hughes admitted permitting premises to be used to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of criminal property at a hearing in September.

On Tuesday 8 December, Campbell was jailed for five years and seven months. Hughes was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activity. She must also forfeit £705.