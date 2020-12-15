Two men who kidnapped, raped and sexually assaulted three women over the course of 24 hours in Northampton, have been jailed for a total of 35 years

Trofim Midoni, aged 21, of Queens Road, The Mounts, Northampton and 24-year-old Valeriu Frunza, previously of Boughton Green Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, were convicted in September following an eight-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Frunza, who was convicted of a total of 12 offences, including rape, attempted rape, kidnap and sexual assault, was handed an 18-year sentence extended to 20 years on account of his risk to the public.

Midoni was found guilty of eight offences and sentenced to 13 years which has been extended to 15 years on account of his dangerousness.

The court heard how the pair had preyed on three vulnerable women who they picked up in the town centre of Northampton and had then taken to remote locations against their will between December 1 and 2, 2019. Two were sexually assaulted and abandoned and the third beaten and raped.

The first victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before managing to escape, the second was kidnapped, raped and sexually assaulted and the third kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The three women reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police leading to the swift arrest of both men who have been held in custody ever since.

Sentencing the pair at Northampton Crown Court, His Honour Judge David Herbert QC described the degradation and humiliation which they had inflicted on their victims. He said Frunza and Midoni had clearly planned what was a joint enterprise and that each had committed multiple offences against three vulnerable victims.

He issued indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPO) for both men.

Detective Inspector Liz Basham, of Northamptonshire Police’s CID team, said: “I’m delighted by this sentencing and the very clear message it sends to these two men.

“They systematically put all three women through the most horrific ordeal that will live with them for the rest of their lives. Midoni and Frunza present a clear danger to women everywhere, so it is reassuring to see they will now be locked up for a long time.”

Detective Constable Megan Scotney, who led the investigation, said: “These women showed tremendous bravery in coming forward to police and for supporting our investigation from start to finish.

“I’m grateful to those members of the public who submitted vital evidence that has led to the conviction of these men. Once again, this case demonstrates how Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of sexual violence extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to bring such perpetrators to justice.”