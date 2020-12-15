Hackney shooting: Man fighting for life after three males shot in ‘drive by’

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after three men were shot in Hackney.

Police were called at around 21:15hrs on Monday, 14 December to reports of a shooting in Middleton Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found three men in their 20s injured at the scene.

One of the men was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The two other men were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation has been launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.

The victims were believed to have been travelling in a vehicle along Middleton Road when shots were fired from another vehicle.

The other vehicle drove away from the scene at speed before officers arrived.

Detective Inspector Matthew Webb, from Specialist Crime North (Trident), said: “This was a horrendous incident as a result of a firearms discharge on our streets.

“We need the help of our communities to bring these suspects to justice and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting – or saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 7439/14Dec.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.