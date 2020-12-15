Two males have been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Kayjon Lubin in Newham

A boy aged 17, was arrested on Sunday, 13 December and charged the following day with murder.

Azhar Miah, 28, of Silverland Street, Newham, was arrested the same day and has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both males are due to appear in custody today, Wednesday, 15 December, at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 11 December to Woodman Street, North Woolwich.

They found Kayjon with injuries but despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has established cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

The investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) continues at pace.