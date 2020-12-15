Man charged with the murder of four-month old Willow Lee

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a baby girl.

Police launched an enquiry after four-month old Willow Lee was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road in Blackpool on Thursday, December 3rd.

She was taken Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but sadly died on Sunday, December 6th.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out but further expert analysis is need to establish a cause of death.

Willow Lee

Willow’s father Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road was charged with attempted murder but following her death, and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, has now been charged with her murder.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Dec 16th)

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1135 of December 3rd, 2020 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.