A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 21-year-old man in Brent

At the Old Bailey on Friday, 11 December, Tjani Williams-Campbell, 18 of Neasden, Brent was convicted in relation to the murder of Meshach Williams in April 2019.

He will be sentenced on Friday, 22 January 2021 at the same court.

Williams-Campbell was aged just 16 years old at the time of the incident. He is the third person to be convicted of the murder.

Meshach was walking with a friend along Harlesden High Street at around 9pm on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 when he was passed by two vehicles – a VW Passat and a Renault Clio – travelling in convoy.

The vehicles turned back on themselves, at which point one of the occupants got out and launched a targeted attack, during which Meshach was stabbed.

The suspect vehicles then turned round in the street and waited before carrying the attacker away from the crime scene. Meshach’s friend was struck by one of the vehicles as it fled but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Meshach managed to flee into a bookmakers but collapsed shortly afterwards.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was pronounced dead at 2.47am on 24 April.

A post-mortem examination later gave cause of death as a stab wound.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

It was established that one of the suspect vehicles had been set alight in Gladstone Park in the early hours after the attack.

Three suspects were identified early on in the investigation process after CCTV and mobile phone evidence connected them to the scene.

Two were convicted of murder following a trial in November 2019 and jailed. A third man was acquitted.

Williams-Campbell and another male, aged 17, were arrested in September and December 2019 and answered no comment during police interviews.

They were charged and remanded in custody until their trial in November. While it has not been established who delivered the fatal attack, Tjani Williams-Campbell was convicted under joint enterprise after it was shown he was part of a plan to attack Meshach Williams.

The motive for the attack has not ever been fully established but is thought to have been linked to an earlier dispute involving the same parties.

[A 17-year-old boy was found not guilty at the same trial.

Meshach’s mother Ruth said:

“Losing my son Meshach is a pain that is indescribable. Heartbroken is an understatement, sad is an understatement, words cannot describe the degree of pain that we are enduring every day. The lingering question is, why? Why did this happen to him? Why would anyone try to hurt us to this degree? Meshach was a son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend whose personality was highly infectious.

“My life, was unexpectedly turned upside down on the 24th April 2019, when I was informed that my eldest child and only son, whom I doted on completely, was gone forever (I became a grandmother and also lost a son in that same week). A mother’s worst nightmare, news a mother should never have to hear because we all know that a parent should never have to bury their child. This cold and brutal murder of Meshach, that we lovingly refer to as Mesh, has left our whole family in a place of no recovery.”

Detective Sergeant Devan Taylor, of the Specialist Crime Command, said:

“The Met will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims and keep our communities safe.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Meshach’s family who have suffered so much heartache. They acted with so much dignity through the trial and while nothing will bring Meshach back, I hope there is some small solace in the fact that those responsible for his death have now been held to account.”

At the Old Bailey on Friday, 31 January 2020, Dominic Calder, now 20, of Redmead Road, Hayes, Middlesex and Mikel Mulqueen, now 20, of Marshall Street, Harlesden, were each sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 20 years for the murder of Meshach Williams.