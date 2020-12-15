Rail passengers urged to check journeys following major disruption at Coventry

Rail passengers travelling to and from Nuneaton and Leamington are being urged to check their journeys before travelling following a train derailment today (Tue 15 December). Train services running today from Nuneaton and Leamington stations will be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected to last until around midday and passengers are advised that disruption is likely to continue for the rest of the day.

Passengers are advised to avoid travel where possible and to check for the latest information at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said “A train derailment incident has happened at Coventry during the early hours of today and this will impact on services running in the region. We have arranged rail replacement transport where possible and ticket acceptance with other train operators. We will do all we can to keep people moving but we have limited capacity and there will be disruption. We encourage anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation. Details can be found on our website at https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk or follow @WMRRailway on Twitter for the latest updates.

Any passenger whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme – visit Delay Repay | West Midlands Railway for details.