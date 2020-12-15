A Swindon man has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years after being found in possession of drugs and a knife

Josef Gordon, aged 29, from Portland Avenue, Old Town, was stopped driving his Vauxhall Astra on Cricklade Road on 6th August 2019. He was given a drug wipe by officers at the roadside which proved positive.

The car was then searched during which packets of cocaine and an offensive weapon were found.

Gordon pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, being in possession of a bladed article and drug driving. He was sentenced to a total of 43 months on Thursday (10/12).

Following the sentencing at Swindon Crown Court, PC Sam Bridgeman, who oversaw the case, said: “We are pleased with this result as it shows the seriousness of the crime.

“The message here is that if you deal in drugs then you stand a good chance of being caught; that’s the same as driving over the influence of drugs or drink as this sentencing proves.”