A car thief who broke into a taxi has been jailed for eight weeks, following a British Transport Police investigation

Newcastle magistrates’ sentenced him to eight weeks in jail for the offence and ordered him to pay £145 compensation to the victim.

The court heard how on 16 November last year, Dunn smashed the window of the taxi parked outside Newcastle station and was caught rummaging through the glovebox by the driver.

Startled, Dunn ran off but was apprehended and temporarily detained by three members of the public.

In the ensuing struggle, Dunn managed to wriggle free of his jacket and jumper and ran off bare-chested into the city.