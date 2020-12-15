Two men have been jailed for a total of more than five years for carrying Class A drugs on the railway

Jai Mistry, aged 23, of Lyne View, Hyde and Jacob Murray, aged 24, of Florence Street, Droylsden, both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Supply Class A and Conspiracy to Supply Class B and were sentenced to 32 months each at Preston Crown Court on Friday, 11 December.

The court heard how information found on the defendants’ phones revealed the drugs were likely destined for the nightclub and festival market and consisted of a considerable amount of MDMA and a small amount of ketamine to the value of almost £3,000.

The two were arrested on a routine train patrol in July 2018 when the conductor and other passengers alerted officers who has boarded at Preston, that the pair were carrying drugs.

When approached by officers both admitted they were in possession of drugs and were subsequently arrested.

A search of the pair revealed they were carrying MDMA and ketamine.

DC Chris Biggs said “This was a significant haul resulting in almost £3k of drugs destined for the festival and nightclub market being taken off the streets.

“Drugs will not be tolerated anywhere on the railway and officers will do everything in their power to bring prosecutions against those concerned with the supply of drugs.