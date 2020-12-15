A killer who stabbed a former Wasps rugby player and coach to death as he walked home from the pub has been sentenced to a hospital order

Gurjeet Lall, 37, fatally attacked 69-year-old grandfather Allan Isichei in Southall after a brief verbal exchange in the street.

Today (Monday, 14 December) Lall was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act at Inner London Crown Court. A jury at the same court had found him guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in October.

Mr Isichei had been a prominent figure in his local community in Southall for many years having played and coached at Wasps Rugby Club. He was also a musician who played the saxophone in a local jazz band.

On the evening of Saturday 24 August 2019 whilst his wife was preparing dinner, Mr Isichei visited his local pub, The Plough, where his band regularly played. He stayed for one drink, enjoying a beer in the sunshine. It was as he started to make the short walk home that he encountered Lall. The pair became involved in a short verbal disagreement over Lall spitting in the street. But within moments Lall had taken out a knife and stabbed Mr Isichei multiple times.

Mr Isichei was able to disarm Lall before staggering to a neighbour’s home and collapsing on the doorstep.

Paramedics battled to save Mr Isichei but he tragically died on the way to the hospital.

Bridget Fitzpatrick, from the CPS, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was returning home to his family for dinner having enjoyed a relaxing drink at his local pub.

“What should have been a normal Saturday evening ended with tragic consequences when Allan Isichei, a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, encountered Gurjeet Lall, a complete stranger who was carrying a knife.