Man sentenced to prison for burglary and criminal damage in Bletchley

A man has been jailed for more than two and a half years after he was convicted of burglary and criminal damage offences in Bletchley.

Barry Stevens, aged 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary other than in a dwelling and one count of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (9/12).

The convictions relate to incidents on 18 July, 8 August, 9 August and 11 August at two separate businesses in Bletchley.

On 18 July, Stevens entered as a trespasser into a business address in the town, stealing various electrical items.

On 8 August, he damaged a window belonging to another business and then on 9 August he again entered a business property, stealing a computer monitor.

On 11 August, Stevens again entered as a trespasser into a business property, stealing various electrical items.

All of the offences took place between 11pm and 2am at two businesses in Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

He was arrested on 12 August and charged with all of the offences the following day.

After pleading guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday, Stevens was sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC David Smith, based at Bletchley police station, said: “The actions of Stevens has caused considerable disruption to two local businesses, causing financial implications to both.

“I am pleased that he admitted the offences, and as a result will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“Burglary of businesses cause great distress to the victims, not only because of the financial implications, but also the disruption this causes to the day-to-day running of the business.