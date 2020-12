Firefighters from the LFB were called to reports of a fire involving a train in Lewisham on Tuesday afternoon we can reveal.

On arrival at the scene on Loampit Vale in Southeast London just after 2.30pm, firefighters found the fire was still smouldering after staff onboard the train tackled the blaze and stopped it from spreading

The cause of the blaze is blaze is under investigation

Services on the DLR have been affected and you’re advised to check with your rail provider on delays.