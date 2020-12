Taylor was last seen at his home address in Batley on Saturday 13 December.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10 inches, slim build and a shaven head. There is a possibility he is wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Officers and family of Taylor have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who might know of Taylor’s whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police to call 101, or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log 397 of 13 December