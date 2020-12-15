A man has been convicted of attempting to murder his wife

Following an eight day trial he was found guilty of attempted murder on Tuesday, 15 December. He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, 22 January 2021.

The court heard that in the early hours of Monday, 17 February, Clapperton carried out a sustained and frenzied armed attack on his wife at their home address in Twickenham.

In an alcohol-fuelled rage, after his wife revealed her intentions to end their marriage, Clapperton cut up a large amount of his wife’s clothing before carrying out a violent attack against her, subjecting her to hours of physical abuse with the clear intention of killing her.

Clapperton ignored the victim’s repeated pleas for him to stop as he proceeded to inflict significant injuries to her face, neck and body.

He attacked her with scissors, a chopping knife and his hands. Whilst doing this he told her that if she was ugly no one would want her anymore and she was going to die. She also sustained injuries to her hands and arms, whilst trying to protect herself.



Images of the victim’s injuries were considered too horrific to be shown in court. Nine months on from the attack her surgical treatment remains ongoing.

The victim, a woman in her 40’s, said: “As a result of my injuries I am not the same anymore, and I will continue to have further surgery for the foreseeable future.

“I provided for both William and I for many years and even today I can’t believe the man I have known for 14 years, the man who told me every day that he loved me, would do this to me.

“I decided to end our relationship as it simply broke down. From now on I have to live with the scars to my face and am reminded every time I look in the mirror. He destroyed my life and I will never forget what he has done to me.

“I would like to personally thank the kind gentleman who helped me until the police and ambulance arrived, the doctors and nurses at St Marys Hospital who looked after me and the officers who have supported me and provided as much help as they can.

“I want to share my story for others and for the public to be informed that this happens, and it is real.”

The court went on to hear that at around 7.15am, the victim finally saw an opportunity to escape the property. She ran barefoot into the street where a member of public immediately called for an ambulance.

At approximately 7:39am police were notified by London Ambulance Service (LAS) and attended the scene.

The victim was taken to a south London hospital for treatment.

In order to apprehend Clapperton, officers at the scene, along with the Territorial Support Group (TSG), forced entry into the property.

At 9.31am Clapperton was placed under arrest. He was found with knife wounds to his chest and wrist and was taken to hospital for treatment by LAS. His injuries were later established to be self-inflicted wounds.

Detectives from the Met’s West Area Safeguarding unit immediately launched an investigation.

On Thursday, 20 February Clapperton was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was charged on Friday, 27 February with attempted murder, false imprisonment and criminal damage. He was remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 28 February.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable David Payne, from the Met’s West Area Safeguarding team, said: “This was a sickening, unprovoked and vicious attack where the victim was falsely imprisoned in her own home and subjected to a truly horrific ordeal at the hands of her husband. It was only a matter of chance that after many hours the victim managed to escape the property to seek help.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, at no point has William Clapperton shown any remorse for his actions. He will now have a number of years in prison to seriously reflect on the decisions he made that night. It was by sheet luck and a matter of millimetres that this was not a homicide investigation.

“I would like to commend the courage and sheer bravery of the victim and her continued positive attitude throughout this investigation despite her ordeal and the life changing injuries she has sustained.

“During this investigation we found that many witnesses had heard a disturbance in the early hours of the morning. No calls were made to police, and whilst there was no evidence to suggest that calling the police would have changed the outcome, it would have certainly cut short the ordeal the victim suffered.

“I would like to commend the courage of those witnesses who provided evidence to help secure the conviction and urge anyone who hears or sees something suspicious to call police.

“ If you are a passer-by or a neighbour that may see or hear something that is concerning or out of the ordinary, please tell us – you will be supported by specialist officers who are trained to help you. Your call could help save a life.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or you know a friend, relative or neighbour who you think is at risk, call police right away. In an emergency, always call 999 – high harm domestic abuse calls will continue to be prioritised.

The 24/7 National Domestic Abuse helpline, which offers support to victims and people affected by domestic abuse, is free to call on 0808 2000 247.



For more information and advice, go to https://www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/