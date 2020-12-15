University College London Hospital worker who murdered her daughter before killing herself in Hounslow had previously been caught stealing drugs from work

A 25-year-old NHS worker who works for University College London Hospitals, 25, is thought to have murdered her two-year-old daughter, who friends say she ‘doted on’, killed the toddler and then killing her £500,000 west London property.

Police officers rushed to the scene with paramedics to a flat with Drake Court on the exclusive estate on Old Meadow Lane in Hounslow just after 4pm on Monday.

Police say the 25-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl are related to each other both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends have named the woman as Shiwangi Bagoan who was found next to her dead daughter Zia.

A hearing held back in 2019 heard that whilst Bagoan was registered as an Operating Department Practitioner, and during the

course of your employment at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (“the Trust”):

1. On or around 6 January 2017 you took from the Trust, for your own

personal use:

a) two vials of Rocuronium and / or

b) two vials of Prupofol

2. The matters described at paragraph 1 were dishonest;

3. The matters described at paragraphs 1-2 constitute misconduct;

4. By reason of you misconduct your fitness to practise is impaired.

A spokesman for Met Police said: “Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) .

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident.”