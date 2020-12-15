Emergency services called after suspect package is found at Paddington station

Police, Paramedics and specialist sniffer dogs and the LFB have all been called to Paddington station following the discovery of a suspicious package this evening.

It is understood that the suspicious package has been located on platform three of the busy station at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

The platform and a wider area around the package has been evacuated whilst specialists carry an examination using sniffer dogs and a portable X ray machine.

A number of train services in and out of Paddington are understood to have been effected by the lockdown.

British transport police have been approached a comment.