Have you seen Craig Boatwright, 32, who is missing from home in #Shoeburyness?

December 15, 2020
 He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and black & white Adidas trainers. If you see him, call 101 or use the Live Chat button to speak to an operator at essex.police.uk

