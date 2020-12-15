He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and black & white Adidas trainers. If you see him, call 101 or use the Live Chat button to speak to an operator at essex.police.uk
Have you seen Craig Boatwright, 32, who is missing from home in #Shoeburyness?
December 15, 2020
1 Min Read
