London Fire Brigade crews called to roof collapse in Harrow

Fire crews from the LFB were called to a house in Durry Road in Harrow London on Tuesday evening following reports a collapsed roof.

Eight children who’d been playing on the upstairs bedroom moment before and escaped serious injury as the roof came crashing down into the back garden narrowly missing neighbours.

Appliances from the London Fire service were mobilised to this incident at around 7pm along with specialist officers.

Fire crews used a long ladder to assess the damage of the detached property.

One resident told us “It was quite a crash, we wondered what was going on!”The London Fire Brigade’s urban search and rescue (USAR) crews were also put on stanby to attend.

Gas, water and electricity have been isolated at the property.

The property has been cordoned off and a 25-metre cordon has been in place around the property overnight The family have gone to seek refuge with family overnight.