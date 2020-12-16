First picture of NHS worker who murdered her two year old daughter

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have named the woman and child found dead in west London.

They were identified as Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, (23.05.95) and her two-year-old daughter Ziana Bagoan.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from the Met.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 16:08hrs on Monday, 14 December to an address in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. The woman and child were both pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide). While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident.

Post mortem examinations are scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, 16 December) for Shiwangi and tomorrow (Thursday, 17 December) for Ziana.

DCI Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident. We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi, a young mother and her daughter. Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and upsetting time.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around their deaths, and enquiries continue.’