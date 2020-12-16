A family had a very lucky escape as their roof came clean off of their house on Drury Road in Harrow.

One woman and eight children were in the property at the time of the incident and escaped before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander, John Baldwin who was at the scene, said:

“The family have had a lucky escape. I’ve unfortunately attended a number of building collapses in my 22 year career but I’ve never seen a roof slide off a home. Firefighters made the scene safe and salvaged some personal items for the family.”

The Brigade was called at 6.50pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 7.33pm Three fire engines and a number of specialist units from Harrow, Northolt and Heston fire stations attended the scene.