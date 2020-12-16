Police have  issued a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a party in High Wycombe

On Saturday officers attended a property in the Marlow Hill area of Wycombe.

On attendance, they found around 200 people in attendance at the property, which appeared to be a ticketed event with music being played in a number of rooms.

Officers attended the scene and due to the sheer numbers of people present, dispersal was deemed the safest option for dealing with those attending. The party was quickly dispersed and it is thought most in attendance were not from the area.

Following further investigation the organiser of the party was identified and issued with a £10,000 fine for organising a gathering of more than 30 people in a private dwelling.

Thames Valley Police also worked with Buckinghamshire Council to obtain a closure order on the property from the courts, preventing anyone entering the property or using the property for three months.

Supt Emma Baillie, Silver commander for the forces response to Coronavirus, said: “This was a blatant and flagrant breach of the legislation around Coronavirus.

“With cases rising in the country and also here in the Thames Valley it is very disappointing that some still see fit to not abide by the legislation that is in place to save lives and protect the NHS.

“Our approach throughout has been to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the restrictions which we know are affecting everyone’s lives.

“However where our officers encounter willful and flagrant disregard for others safety by deliberately not following the regulations, we will look to enforce through, dispersal, fines or even arrest.